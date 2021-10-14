Harry Styles Has A Big Fan In Matt Damon: 'I Know Every Word To Every Song'

Matt Damon isn't a regular dad, he's a cool dad. The Stillwater actor brought his three daughters, Stella (10), Gia (12), and Isabella (15), to see Harry Styles in concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City a few days ago.

While chatting with People, Damon opened up about his time at the Love on Tour show. He admitted to being a big fan of the 'Lights Up' singer himself.

"It was great. Yeah, yeah it was great," he gushed. "They love him. And that album dropped, or at least I became aware of it, in that first lockdown. So we had that on repeat."

Damon, of course, is referring to Styles' sophomore album Fine Line, which debuted in December 2019. The album features twelve tracks, including hit singles 'Adore You' and 'Golden.' The 27-year-old singer took home a Grammy award for Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Watermelon Sugar' off Fine Line earlier this year.

While enjoying the concert with his daughters, Damon said he "knew every word to every song" Styles played. Though he went to joke that at 51-yeas-old he may be "too old to know all the words."

Not only did Damon take his girls to see Styles IRL, he also managed to pull off a pretty exciting virtual encounter with Styles last Christmas. "We gave my 15-year-old a life-size cardboard cutout of Harry Styles," he revealed, but that wasn't the best part. after gifting Isabella with the cutout, Styles sent "a little video and said 'Hello' to her."

"She lost her mind," Damon continued. "I think that was the best we've done so far. I don't know how we'll top it."

Even if he didn't like his music, Damon would still be a big fan of Styles after he pulled through with the ultimate Christmas gift. "I am forever grateful to him," he said. "I really owe him one. I don't know how I would ever repay or what I could possibly repay with, but that was pretty cool."