Head To This Colorado City For Some Of The Best Street Food In The Country

Everyone can get down for some street food. Chefs and cooks can bring all kinds of flavors and cuisine to the palm of your hands, from local specialties to international dishes.

They also tend to be more affordable than sit-down restaurants! Who doesn't like a good price for delicious food?

"Street food in the USA has come a long way from greasy burritos and pizza for blue-collar workers on the go," as Hotels.com put it. "You can now find innovative and delicious dishes that are worth traveling for and look great on your social media feed."

The website also laid out the 10 best U.S. street food cities. These destinations are lined with so many food trucks and carts, your options are almost endless. One Colorado city made the cut, and that honor goes to...

Denver at No. 8!

Here's what writers had to say about the street food scene in the Mile High City:

"Colorado's diverse food scene is mostly dominated by a creative hipster culture... Part of the Midwestern quirk is that locals enjoy breakfast food at any time of the day, so you’ll find a lot of breakfast burritos, pancakes, and comforting beef Pho soup on a snowy day. During the cold months, many of the city’s popular food trucks relocate to the indoor Denver Central Market, so check in advance for their whereabouts."

