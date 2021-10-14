Here's What Ben Roethlisberger Said About Juju Smith-Schuster's Injury

Smith-Schuster also addressed criticism over his dancing on the field and popular social media presence, which he said matters less to him than the game of football.

“I know the whole social media thing, and the TikTok and the dancing,” he said. “I do it because it’s my personality and I love it. Don’t get me wrong, football will always come first. Without football I wouldn’t be who I am today. Without football this [foundation] wouldn’t be. I wouldn’t be a role model for a whole lot of people.”

Smith-Schuster's injury occurred after he was tackled by Kareem Jackson on a 3-yard end-around run with 5:47 left in the second quarter of the Steelers' 27-19 win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The former Pro Bowl wide receiver was seen screaming in pain as team trainers examined his right arm and shoulder on the sideline before taking him to the locker room.

Smith-Schuster had previously experienced bruised ribs after the Steelers' September 27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, ruling him out for the remainder of the game.

The 24-year-old has 15 receptions for 129 yards through his first five games.

Smith-Schuster opted to return to the Steelers as a free agent in March after signing a one-year, $8 million contract, praising the veteran Roethlisberger publicly for restructuring his deal to free up cap space for other moves prior to making his own decision to re-sign.

Pittsburgh's wide receiver group is already dealing with injuries to Diontae Johnson (knee), Chase Claypool (hamstring) and James Washington (groin) -- who was inactive for Sunday's game -- through their first five games.