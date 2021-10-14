Historic Denver Bed & Breakfast Goes On Sale For Millions

By Zuri Anderson

October 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A Denver bed and breakfast dating back to the late 19th century is on sale, Axios Denver reports.

The Queen Anne Bed and Breakfast, located on Tremont Place, is looking for new owners, according to LIV Sotheby's International Realty. Two Victorian homes with 13 suites rest on the property, and four of them were reportedly designed by local artists.

Another great perk is the dozens of bars and restaurants within walking or driving distance. If you're raising a family and looking for an elementary school close by, you'll have some quality options, as well, according to the broker. If you don't want to worry about buying vegetables, there are herb and vegetable gardens on the property.

This landmark has a lot of history under its belt. The original building dates back to 1872, reporters say. The owners claim that Horace Tabor, a silver baron and a former lieutenant governor of Colorado, lived in the home with his family. When the building opened as a business in 1987, it was Denver's first downtown bed and breakfast.

But how much does this piece of living history cost? Realtors say it's on sale for $4 million.

Click here to check out a gallery of the Queen Anne Bed and Breakfast.

