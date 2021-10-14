Judge Orders Donald Trump To Give Videotaped Deposition In Protest Lawsuit

By Bill Galluccio

October 14, 2021

Donald Trump Holds Rally At Iowa State Fairgrounds
Photo: Getty Images

A New York judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump must sit down for a videotaped deposition in a lawsuit filed by a group of protesters. Trump is being sued by a group of human rights activists who claim they were assaulted outside of Trump Tower in September 2015. The lawsuit also names Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, his former head of security Keith Schiller, and others.

The group was protesting Trump's comments in which suggested Mexican immigrants were rapists and murders. The lawsuit says that security guards assaulted them and destroyed their signs. In addition, the lawsuit accuses Schiller of punching a female protester in the head as she tried to retrieve a sign that he took from her.

Trump is scheduled to meet with lawyers for the plaintiffs on Monday (October 18) at Trump Tower in New York City.

"This is a case about Donald Trump's security guards assaulting peaceful demonstrators on a public sidewalk," Benjamin Dictor, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said.

"We will be taking the trial testimony of Donald Trump, under oath, on Monday after years of the defendants' dilatory attempts to shield him from this examination. We look forward to presenting the video of Mr. Trump's testimony to a jury at his trial."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.