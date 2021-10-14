Maneskin Added to 2022 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Lineup

The 2022 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One just got even bigger, because Måneskin has officinally been added to the already star-studded lineup of bands set to take the stage at The Forum in Los Angeles on January 15th, 2022.

Måneskin joins the previously-announced lineup, which includes Coldplay, twenty one pilots, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon, Willow, and All Time Low, and it's all hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's nationally-syndicated "The Woody Show."

Fans can tune in to watch this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO via an exclusive livestream on LiveOne on livexlive.com. Over 75 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will also broadcast the event live in their local markets and on the iHeartRadio app.

All this week, iHeartRadio is giving Alternative Rock fans across the country the opportunity to win trips to Los Angeles to to rock out at this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One before the tickets even go on sale! The promotion will run across more than 80 Alternative, Rock and Classic Rock 90s iHeartRadio stations.