McDonald's Testing New 'McPlant' Burger In Two Louisiana Cities

McDonald's is getting in on the plant-based burger game.

The widely popular fast food chain has been testing its newest creation, the McPlant burger, in international markets, but the company plans to bring the plant-based meal to eight stores around the U.S., including two in Louisiana.

According to Today, restaurants in Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana, will offer the burger, co-developed with Beyond Meat, for a limited time starting November 3. Restaurants in El Segundo and Manhattan Beach, California; Cedar Falls, Iowa; and Irving and Carrollton, Texas, will also test out the newest addition to the menu.

Although the company has been testing the product in several European markets over the last year, the company is debuting the burger at a limited number of restaurants around the country to see how it impacts kitchens and restaurants.

According to the news outlet, the patty is made without meat, instead using ingredients like peas, rice and potatoes, but it will be cooked on the same grills as the restaurant's beef patties. Any vegans or vegetarians with lactose issues should note that while the patty itself is plant-based, the burger as a whole has ingredients that don't adhere to the diet. The Beyond Meat patty is topped with American cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard stacked on a sesame seed bun.