North Carolina Waitress Saves Customer's Life While At Work

A woman in North Carolina is being credited for saving the life of another while she was working as a waitress in a Davidson County restaurant.

Tanya Hull was working her normal shift at TarHeel Q BBQ in Lexington Saturday night (October 9) when things took a dramatic turn. She noticed that a couple who had been dining in the restaurant looked distressed, with the husband trying to save his wife who was choking on her food, per FOX 8. She went over, asked the man if she could assist, and got to work.

Hull learned the Heimlich Maneuver from her sister, who is a nurse. She recalled the moment her training kicked in, quickly working to save the woman's life.

"My first reaction was just, 'You know what to do, just let it kick in,'" she said. "I've never actually had to do it, I've had training for it but never had to do it, so, I just sat whatever I had down and go."

Hull said "it didn't take much," just three thrusts of the maneuver, but she was relieved when the food dislodged and the woman started breathing again.

"I can't imagine how nurses, doctors, EMTs, paramedics, how they feel on a daily basis, being able to do that," she said. "So it's a great feeling and just to be able to do it once is amazing."

Hull told the news outlet that she has spoken to the family since the incident and that the woman is doing better.