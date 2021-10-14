North Carolina Waitress Saves Customer's Life While At Work

By Sarah Tate

October 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A woman in North Carolina is being credited for saving the life of another while she was working as a waitress in a Davidson County restaurant.

Tanya Hull was working her normal shift at TarHeel Q BBQ in Lexington Saturday night (October 9) when things took a dramatic turn. She noticed that a couple who had been dining in the restaurant looked distressed, with the husband trying to save his wife who was choking on her food, per FOX 8. She went over, asked the man if she could assist, and got to work.

Hull learned the Heimlich Maneuver from her sister, who is a nurse. She recalled the moment her training kicked in, quickly working to save the woman's life.

"My first reaction was just, 'You know what to do, just let it kick in,'" she said. "I've never actually had to do it, I've had training for it but never had to do it, so, I just sat whatever I had down and go."

Hull said "it didn't take much," just three thrusts of the maneuver, but she was relieved when the food dislodged and the woman started breathing again.

"I can't imagine how nurses, doctors, EMTs, paramedics, how they feel on a daily basis, being able to do that," she said. "So it's a great feeling and just to be able to do it once is amazing."

Hull told the news outlet that she has spoken to the family since the incident and that the woman is doing better.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.