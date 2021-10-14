PHOTOS: Bull Elk Gets Tire Removed From Neck After 2 Years

It was July 2019 when Colorado wildlife officers took notice of a bull elk wearing an old tire around its neck. Two years later, they finally seized their opportunity to free the animal from the tire, CBS 4 reported Tuesday (October 12).

Patrick Hemstreet called Colorado Parks and Wildlife to his home Saturday night (October 9) after he spotted the elusive elk in his yard. Apparently, it's a regular around Hemstreet's neighborhood, which is located off Pine Valley Road.

“I’d see him in my yard all the time,” Hemstreet told reporters. “We felt bad for the thing.”

CPW's Dawson Swanson, who's been working tirelessly to capture the elk, finally tranquilized ahead of Hemstreet's discovery. The two men teamed up to track down the sedated animal. Hemstreet says they were going to saw off the tire, but they couldn't do it.