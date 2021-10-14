Ray J Released From Hospital After Battle With Pneumonia

Ray J is on the road towards recovery after his battle with Pneumonia.

As per TMZ, the Love & Hip Hop star, 40, was cleared by doctors to go home this past weekend as he is no longer hooked up to oxygen or reliant on an inhaler. Earlier this month, he was hospitalized at a facility in Miami, Florida after having difficulty breathing and speaking. His longtime manager David Weintraub confirmed to PEOPLE that he was "in the hospital for pneumonia, but it's not the contagious kind. [The doctors] wanted to keep him there a couple extra days to watch him."

Ray J was placed in the facility's COVID-19 unit, but Weintraub revealed that he was relocated after testing negative for the respiratory virus. "They gave him multiple COVID tests, and he tested negative for all of them," he said. He went on to confess that he believed the reality star was "overworked" between filming the VH1 series amid his other ventures. "I been in here all by myself for a week. No family members came to see me not even my wife," Ray J previously told Hollywood Unlocked of his hospitalization.

On top of that, the star also filed for divorce from wife Princess Love for the third time. The two tied the knot in 2016 and are parents to two children: son, Epik Ray, 21 months, and daughter, Melody Love, 3.