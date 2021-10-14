R&B Singer Emani 22 Passes Away At Age 22

R&B songstress Emani 22 (real name Emani Johnson) has passed away at the tender age of 22-years old. No cause of death has been revealed for the young singer/dancer, known for songs like "Feelings" and "Inside" featuring rapper Trippie Redd. Music producer J Maine confirmed the news to People, sharing:

"Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in. I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was 'The Color Red.' The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I'd ever see her again."

Maine continued on, adding that he and Emani were as close as sibling:

"I considered her to be like a little sister to me. She will be missed and never forgotten, and I'll always think about the great times we had hanging out."