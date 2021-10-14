R&B Singer Emani 22 Passes Away At Age 22
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 14, 2021
R&B songstress Emani 22 (real name Emani Johnson) has passed away at the tender age of 22-years old. No cause of death has been revealed for the young singer/dancer, known for songs like "Feelings" and "Inside" featuring rapper Trippie Redd. Music producer J Maine confirmed the news to People, sharing:
"Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in. I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was 'The Color Red.' The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I'd ever see her again."
Maine continued on, adding that he and Emani were as close as sibling:
"I considered her to be like a little sister to me. She will be missed and never forgotten, and I'll always think about the great times we had hanging out."
Rapper Bhad Bhabie took to Instagram to share her condolences for her friend and late star, writing:
"I used to spend almost everyday with you. You taught me so many things. You are my inspiration for many things (hair, nails, style, etc) my big sister I'm gonna miss you so much."
The sad news comes just one year after Emani released her debut album, entitled The Color Red. During a 2018 interview with Voyage LA, the budding songstress opened up about her hopes and dreams for her music career, and how she wants to impact the world.
"I love making music and with my music, I write about things I go through and things I feel. I want to show people that and I want them to feel from it as well. I want to inspire my listeners in ways they've never felt before. I want to show people how I see things – how I hear them. I put my passion in my writing and my music and it’s all important to me, from every beat down to every last hum."
Our thoughts and well wishes are with Emani Johnson's loved ones.