Second $1 Million Powerball Ticket Claimed In Mass. From Same Drawing

By Jason Hall

October 14, 2021

Powerball
A lucky lottery player in Havenhill, Massachusetts claimed a $1 million prize this week for a drawing of the 45-state Powerball lottery game earlier this month.

CBS Boston reports Victor Van is the second Massachusetts resident to claim a prize in the October 4 Powerball drawing, which offered a $700 million jackpot won by a player in Morro Bay, California.

Seekonk resident Raymond Carey had previously claimed a $1 million prize from the October 4 drawing last week.

Van matched five white ball numbers on his Quic Pic ticket and claimed his prize on Wednesday (October 13), CBS Boston reports via the Massachusetts State Lottery's officlal website.

The ticket was purchased at the Bradford Mobil Mart on South Main Street in Haverhill, which -- along with the Quality Gas & Mart on Taunton Avenue in Seekonk where Carey purchased his ticket -- will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The jackpot-winning ticket purchased in Morro Bay matched all six numbers to win the $670 million ($474.8 million cash option) grand prize

Results from the October 4 Powerball game are be listed below:

NUMBERS: 66-12-22-54-69

POWERBALL: 15

POWER PLAY: 2x

The Powerball jackpot reset to $20 million for the October 6 drawing and -- with zero jackpot winners since -- has grown to $60 million for Saturday, October 16.

