Texans Have $3 Billion In Unclaimed Money. Is Some Of It Yours?

By Anna Gallegos

October 14, 2021

Texas flag with a dollar
Photo: Getty Images

The Texas Comptroller is holding on to the billions of dollars that Texas residents might on realize is rightfully theirs.

Current and former Texas residents can go to https://claimittexas.org/ to see if they're owned unclaimed cash. There residents will need to fill out their personal information in order to claim their money, including their company or last name and property ID, as well as additional optional information such as first name, city and ZIP code.

The unclaimed property includes things like insurance overpayments, cashier's checks, rebates, and utility deposits that people don't know or have forgotten about.

In Texas, businesses and government institutions are required to report any unclaimed property to the Texas Comptroller. Amounts can range from $20 to a few hundred dollars, and there's no deadline to claiming the money.

U.S. Residents can also use missingmoney.com, which is a multi-state database, by searching their name, especially if they moved from one state to another.

Each state has its own rules for verifying how to claim your money and proving that you are the owner.

