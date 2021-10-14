The Lumineers Channel '90s MTV For 'Big Shot' Video

By Katrina Nattress

October 14, 2021

The Lumineers have released a poignant new single, "BIG SHOT," with an equally captivating music video. As Wesley Schultz sings "And you wanna be a big shot / You wanna be the big man" during the chorus, the video captures a wide range of people trying to be big shots at a liquor store, and ends with a surprising twist that shows even some of the most unlawful actions are done out of love.

“We are all big shots in our own story,” Schultz said in a statement, “and, now, we’ve all been humbled over the last 18 months. The video was inspired by the 90s, and the storytelling music videos we grew up watching on MTV.”

Watch the music video above.

"BIG SHOT" is the second single off The Lumineers' upcoming album BRIGHTSIDE, following the title track, which Schultz explained is "like a 15-year-old’s fever dream, an American love story in all its glory and heartbreak. The last couple left, on the run from something and all alone…"

BRIGHTSIDE was produced by longtime collaborator Simone Felice and produced, mixed, and engineered by David Baron over two sessions in winter and spring 2021 at Baron’s Sun Mountain Studios. It's the follow-up to 2019’s III and is slated for a January 14, 2022 release. Pre-orders are available here.

The Lumineers
