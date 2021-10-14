This Is Ohio's Best Themed Restaurant

Ohio has tons of restaurants to choose from, and oftentimes, a unique experience makes it even better.

That’s why Eat This, Not That! broke down the best themed restaurants in every state, explaining what makes them stand out among the rest. The ultimate food content hub notes the “tried-and-true” themed chains that most people already know and love, including Rainforest Cafe, Planet Hollywood and the Hard Rock Cafe. However,

“…if you're looking for a more unique experience, a little digging shows that there are themed restaurant gems all over the country. Popular themes include retro (whether it's throwing it back to the 1950s or all the way to the Medieval era), but that's just the tip of the iceberg because some restaurant owners get seriously creative when it comes to choosing their theme.”

The Eat This, Not That! team compiled its list using reviews and feedback (including from locals and from tourists). So, which themed restaurant is the best one in Ohio?

The Schoolhouse Restaurant, located in Camp Dennison. Here’s what Eat This, Not That! says about it:

“Going back to school never sounded so appealing. In 1962 an old schoolhouse was transformed into The Schoolhouse Restaurant. Today they serve up classic, family-style dishes like meatloaf, roast beef, and fried chicken. Diners sit in the original 1862 classroom which features the menu written in chalk on the very same blackboard that was used during the Civil War era.”

The Schoolhouse Restaurant notes that they’re “famous for our Fried Chicken, half a fresh chicken, hand breaded, and fried to a golden brown.”

See the rest of the list from Eat This, Not That! here.