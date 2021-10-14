'UNIQUE EXPERIENCE': Here Is The Best Themed Restaurant In Arizona

When we think of restaurants, we typically think of good food, good locations, and affordable prices. However, some restaurants offer unique experiences like no other.

While there are tons of chain restaurants that have themes, like Rainforest Cafe, Planet Hollywood, and The Hard Rock cafe, some of the best ones are hole-in-the-wall locations that less people know about.

So which themed restaurant is the best in Arizona?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best themed restaurants in each state.

According to the list, the best themed restaurant in the state is Big Nose Kate's Saloon in Tombstone. Here's what Eat This, Not That! says about the restaurant:

"It's located in the well-known ghost town of Tombstone, so it's no surprise that many believe Big Nose Kate's Saloon is haunted. Staff, locals, and tourists claim they've seen the ghosts of cowboys and a miner who never left the building after becoming trapped. Diners are encouraged to embrace the Wild West theme by dressing up in western attire and snapping photos at the bar or piano. There is live music every night at Big Nose Kate's and the themed menu includes brisket, burgers, and homemade chili."

Click here to see the full list of the best themed restaurant in each state.