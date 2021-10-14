'UNIQUE EXPERIENCE': Here Is The Best Themed Restaurant In Nevada

By Ginny Reese

October 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

When we think of restaurants, we typically think of good food, good locations, and affordable prices. However, some restaurants offer unique experiences like no other.

While there are tons of chain restaurants that have themes, like Rainforest Cafe, Planet Hollywood, and The Hard Rock cafe, some of the best ones are hole-in-the-wall locations that less people know about.

So which themed restaurant is the best in Nevada?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best themed restaurants in each state.

According to the list, the best themed restaurant in the state is Picasso in Las Vegas. Here's what Eat This, Not That! says about the restaurant:

"You can always count on the Bellagio for lavish, opulent themes and the Picasso restaurant is no exception. In addition to some of the best views of the Bellagio fountains, the restaurant is home to $30 million worth of Picasso paintings so you'll definitely want to carve out time to walk around and appreciate the art up close.
The food is also excellent—Picasso has two Michelin stars and is considered by Michelin to be one of the top three restaurants in Las Vegas."

Click here to see the full list of the best themed restaurant in each state.

