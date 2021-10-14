'UNIQUE EXPERIENCE': Here Is The Best Themed Restaurant In Utah

When we think of restaurants, we typically think of good food, good locations, and affordable prices. However, some restaurants offer unique experiences like no other.

While there are tons of chain restaurants that have themes, like Rainforest Cafe, Planet Hollywood, and The Hard Rock cafe, some of the best ones are hole-in-the-wall locations that less people know about.

So which themed restaurant is the best in Utah?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best themed restaurants in each state.

According to the list, the best themed restaurant in the state is The Praire Schooner Steakhouse in Ogden. Here's what Eat This, Not That! says about the restaurant:

"Experience a taste of pioneer life at The Prairie Schooner, where guests dine in a covered wagon next to an open prairie fire. In addition to the unique experience, reviewers rave about the food—especially the steak, au gratin potatoes, and chicken dishes.

"When you enter your wagon, you'll notice an old gas lamp that lights up the place. There's a dial underneath it that allows you to control how dim or bright you want your wagon light to be. Also along the walls are 'Wanted' posters from the old west," wrote one customer. "Tables were cool and the seats are comfortable. This is what it was like to live in the wild west era!" They added that their steak was "perfect."

Click here to see the full list of the best themed restaurant in each state.