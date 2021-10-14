Washington Football Team Announces Major Honor For Late Sean Taylor

By Jason Hall

October 14, 2021

2005 NFC Wild Card Playoff Game - Washington Redskins vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers - January 7, 2006
Photo: Getty Images

The Washington Football Team plans to celebrate the career of late legendary former safety Sean Taylor this weekend.

Taylor's No. 21 jersey will be officially retired during a ceremony at FedEx Field prior to Washington's game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (October 17), the team announced in a news release shared on its official website Wednesday (October 14).

Taylor, who is already a member of the Football Team's 'Ring of Fame,' will become just the third player in Washington's 89-year franchise history to have his jersey number officially retired, joining Sammy Baugh (No. 33) and Bobby Mitchell (No. 49).

Additonally, Washington will formally commemorate the renaming of the road leading to FedEx Field as 'Sean Taylor Road' with a ceremony for the late safety's family and friends prior to kickoff.

Taylor's family will have the chance to privately visit his locker on the Club Level, which has been preserved from his last game on November 11, 2007, weeks before he fatally shot and killed by an intruder at his home.

The former University of Miami standout and BCS champion spent his entire four-year NFL career in Washington after being selected at No. 5 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Taylor was a two-time Pro Bowl safety, which included being posthumously voted in during his final season in which he led the NFC in interceptions (5) at the time of his death, despite missing his final two games due to a sprained knee.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.