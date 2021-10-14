Washington Football Team Announces Major Honor For Late Sean Taylor

The Washington Football Team plans to celebrate the career of late legendary former safety Sean Taylor this weekend.

Taylor's No. 21 jersey will be officially retired during a ceremony at FedEx Field prior to Washington's game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (October 17), the team announced in a news release shared on its official website Wednesday (October 14).

Taylor, who is already a member of the Football Team's 'Ring of Fame,' will become just the third player in Washington's 89-year franchise history to have his jersey number officially retired, joining Sammy Baugh (No. 33) and Bobby Mitchell (No. 49).

Additonally, Washington will formally commemorate the renaming of the road leading to FedEx Field as 'Sean Taylor Road' with a ceremony for the late safety's family and friends prior to kickoff.

Taylor's family will have the chance to privately visit his locker on the Club Level, which has been preserved from his last game on November 11, 2007, weeks before he fatally shot and killed by an intruder at his home.

The former University of Miami standout and BCS champion spent his entire four-year NFL career in Washington after being selected at No. 5 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft.

Taylor was a two-time Pro Bowl safety, which included being posthumously voted in during his final season in which he led the NFC in interceptions (5) at the time of his death, despite missing his final two games due to a sprained knee.