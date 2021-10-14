Where To Find The Cheapest Gas Prices In Colorado

People saw a sharp drop in gas prices across the United States last year, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that most businesses are reopened, and people are traveling again, experts have noticed gas prices skyrocketing this year.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) says the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.52. The national average is $3.28!

With the holiday season around the corner, finding cheap gas stations to fuel up is almost essential. That's why GasBuddy pinned down 10 gas stations with the cheapest prices in each state, including the Centennial State. They also noted that you can get more bang for your buck at gas stations in...

Littleton!

If you're driving through Colorado, look out for these gas stations on your path:

Pilot Express Travel Center (708 North Main Street in Lamar): $2.79 Mobil (6516 S Broadway in Littleton): $2.82 Circle K (6857 S Broadway in Littleton): $2.82 Exxon (6556 S Broadway in Littleton): $2.82 Costco (7900 W Quincy Ave in Littleton): $2.82 Circle K (1599 W Littleton Blvd in Littleton): $2.82 Costco (4000 River Point Pkwy in Sheridan): $2.82 Murphy Express (181 W Littleton Blvd in Littleton): $2.82 Love's Country Stores (301 East Olive Street in Lamar): $2.84 Sinclair (118 E Colorado Street in Holly): $2.89

Click here to check out the full list.