Zac Brown Band's iHeartCountry Album Release Party: How To Watch

Zac Brown Band's new album, The Comeback, has officially arrived, and the guys are keeping the celebration of new music going on October 21st during their iHeartCountry Album Release Party.

The Comeback is Zac Brown Band's 7th full-length album following 2019's The Owl, and showcases 15 new songs including the previously-released "Same Boat" and "Slow Burn." The new project also features guest appearances from Marcus King and Gregory Porter.

In a statement, Zac Brown said of the new album, "The Comeback celebrates our collective resilience as a community. This music is about standing together and rediscovering our roots and what makes us human. We feel incredibly blessed to be back out on the road again, sharing these new songs with our fans. The only good thing about getting knocked down is The Comeback when it comes back around."

During their exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party, Zac Brown Band will perform their new music live, in addition to fan favorites from previous albums, as well as talk about The Comeback and more during an exclusive Q&A hosted by Bobby Bones.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Zac Brown Band on Thursday, October 21st at 7pm local time via an exclusive stream on LiveXLive on livexlive.com or the LiveXLive app. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's iHeartCountry Radio station.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartCountry Album Release Party with Zac Brown Band by listening to some of their The Comeback songs below.