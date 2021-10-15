British Lawmaker Stabbed To Death While Meeting Constituents

A British politician was fatally stabbed while meeting with his constituents in London. David Amess was attending a meeting with voters in his district at a Methodist Church when a 25-year-old man came in and started attacking him.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but were unable to save Amess and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police took the alleged attacker into custody and recovered a knife at the scene.

"We attended and found a man injured. He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene. A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered. He is currently in custody. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident," the Essex Police said in a statement.

The suspect has not been identified and authorities have not determined a motive for the brazen attack.

"Truly awful news. My thoughts and prayers are with David Amess MP, his family, staff, and the community at this incredibly difficult time," London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

Amess was a member of the Conservative Party and had been in parliament since 1983.