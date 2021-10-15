Britney Spears' Aunt Calls Dad Jamie 'Barbaric' For 'Caging' The Singer

By Hayden Brooks

October 15, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears’ aunt has spoken up for the entertainer, calling her half-brother, Jamie Spears, "barbaric" for what he’s done to her daughter.

Speaking with BBC’s Good Morning Britain, Leigh Ann Spears Wrathers, 54, shared her take on the pop superstar's decade-plus legal restraints, which have controlled all her personal and professional decisions. "He's barbaric. Who gets to do that to someone? She was just manipulated and used. And he wants to say he protected her?" Leigh Ann said of Jamie, who was finally suspended from the arrangement in late September. “No. He caged her! He caged her."

In a twist of events, she recently spoke with the New York Post about the Spears’ family, revealing a dark story from the past. In her interview, she revealed how her father forced her mother, Jamie's stepmother, on lithium, the same drug that the singer was put on without any explanation. "My mom was like a debutante, she came from a good family and was considered a catch,” she told the outlet. “But Daddy — I hate even calling him that — drove her crazy. He institutionalized her at Mandeville a few times and put her on lithium. When I heard that Britney was put on lithium for a while I almost couldn’t believe it but it made sense. Typical for this family and how they treat their women.”

For now, the #FreeBritney movement is counting down until November 12 when Spears’ temporary conservator of her estate and person will meet in court to determine whether the arrangement should be eliminated entirely.

Britney Spears
