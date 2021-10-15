Detroit Reporter Has 'Most Impressive Live Shot Ever'

When a local TV reporter spread the word of free skateboarding lessons happening at a new skatepark in Detroit, he showed off some of his own moves — and the footage went viral.

Victor Williams, of WDIV-Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit, remembered that “as a child, I would have killed for a new park and mentors in the skateboarding community,” he wrote in a tweet on Wednesday (October 13), along with the now-viral video. “Glad to see it’s happening in Detroit.” That tweet has since garnered more than 161,000 likes, more than 5,400 quote tweets and more than 22,400 retweets. It’s also been viewed more than 4 million times as of publication time on Friday morning (October 15). Fellow media professionals have hailed Williams’ skateboarding shot as the “greatest live shot of all time,” the “most impressive live shot I have ever seen,” and noted to other reporters: “The bar for live shots has been significantly raised.”

The tweet even caught the attention of pro skater Tony Hawk, who retweeted Williams, dubbing his shot “All the news that’s fit to shred.”

Some have even offered Williams free food at restaurants in response to the shot, which he filmed at Chandler Skatepark in Detroit, WDIV-Local 4 noted. Watch Williams report the news from a skateboard here: