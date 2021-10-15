From ’19’ To ‘30,’ Adele’s Most Heartbreaking Lyrics
October 15, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Adele knows how to pull on the heartstrings. We've heard "Make You Feel My Love," "Set Fire to the Rain," "When We Were Young" and all her other hits, but have you sat down to let the words sink in? There's some stirring emotion within the pop superstar's pen game and we're here to highlight the most heartbreaking lyrics within her discography.
"I Found A Boy"
"look how you want me now that I don't need you"
Photo: Getty Images
"A Million Years Ago"
"I know I'm not the only one who regrets the things they've done / sometimes I just feel it's only me who never became who they thought they'd be"
Photo: Getty Images
"Someone Like You"
"I hate to turn up out of the blue uninvited, but I couldn't stay away, I couldn't fight it / I had hoped you'd see my face and that you'd be reminded that for me it isn't over"
Photo: Getty Images
"Right As Rain"
"who wants to be right as rain? it's harder when you're on top"
Photo: Getty Images
"Melt My Heart To Stone"
"and I hear your words that I made up / you say my name like there could be an us / I best tidy up my head / I'm the only one in love / I'm the only one in love"
Photo: Getty Images
"Turning Tables"
"so I won't let you close enough to hurt me / no, i won't ask you, you to desert me / I can't give you what you think you gave me / it's time to say goodbye to turning tables, to turning tables"
Photo: Getty Images
"I'll Be Waiting"
"please forgive me for my sins / yes, I swam dirty waters / but you pushed me in"
Photo: Getty Images
"When We Were Young"
"you still look like a movie / you still sound like a song / my god, this reminds me of when we were young"
Photo: Getty Images
"Send My Love (To Your New Lover)"
"send my love to your new lover / treat her better"
Photo: Getty Images
"Love In The Dark"
"I want to love and not just survive"
Photo: Getty Images
"Rolling In The Deep"
"the scars of your love remind me of us / they keep me thinking that we almost had it all"
Photo: Getty Images
"First Love"
"excuse me first love / but we're through / I need to taste a kiss from someone new"
Photo: Getty Images
"Sweetest Devotion"
"I've been looking for you baby / in every face that I've ever known / there is something about the way you love me / that finally feels like home"
Photo: Getty Images
"My Same"
"favoritism ain't my thing / but in this situation I'll be glad to make an exception"
Photo: Getty Images
"Easy On Me"
"I know there is hope in these waters / but I can't bring myself to swim when I am drowning in the silence / baby, let me in"
Photo: Getty Images