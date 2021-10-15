Here Are 10 Of The Most Famous Actors From Michigan
By Kelly Fisher
October 15, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Everyone has their favorite celebrities in the entertainment industry, but there’s an extra “claim to fame” when celebrities share your home state.
In fact, dozens of high-profile actors have called the Wolverine State “home,” and Stacker compiled a list of some of the most famous ones. The data journalism hub explains:
“Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Michigan from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb).”
These are 10 of the most famous actors from Michigan:
- Burt Reynolds, born in Lansing and known for playing Jack Horner in "Boogie Nights,” among other roles.
- Tom Selleck, born in Detroit and known for playing Magnum / Dashiell Hammett in "Magnum, P.I.,” among other roles.
- Dax Shepard, born in Milford and known for playing Vince in "Employee of the Month,” among other roles.
- Taylor Lautner, born in Grand Rapids and known for playing Jacob Black in "Twilight,” among other roles.
- Terry Crews, born in Flint and known for playing Hale Caesar in "The Expendables,” among other roles.
- David Spade, born in Birmingham and known for playing Richard in "Tommy Boy,” among other roles.
- Robert Wagner, born in Detroit and known for playing Number Two in "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,” among other roles.
- Keegan-Michael Key, born in Southfield and known for playing Hugo in "Tomorrowland,” among other roles.
- Ken Jeong, born in Detroit and known for playing Mr. Chow in "The Hangover,” among other roles.
- Justin Bartha, born in West Bloomfield and known for playing Riley Poole in "National Treasure,” among other roles.
See the rest of the list from Stacker here.