Here Are 10 Of The Most Famous Actors From Michigan

Everyone has their favorite celebrities in the entertainment industry, but there’s an extra “claim to fame” when celebrities share your home state.

In fact, dozens of high-profile actors have called the Wolverine State “home,” and Stacker compiled a list of some of the most famous ones. The data journalism hub explains:

“Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Michigan from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb).”

These are 10 of the most famous actors from Michigan:

Burt Reynolds, born in Lansing and known for playing Jack Horner in "Boogie Nights,” among other roles. Tom Selleck, born in Detroit and known for playing Magnum / Dashiell Hammett in "Magnum, P.I.,” among other roles. Dax Shepard, born in Milford and known for playing Vince in "Employee of the Month,” among other roles. Taylor Lautner, born in Grand Rapids and known for playing Jacob Black in "Twilight,” among other roles. Terry Crews, born in Flint and known for playing Hale Caesar in "The Expendables,” among other roles. David Spade, born in Birmingham and known for playing Richard in "Tommy Boy,” among other roles. Robert Wagner, born in Detroit and known for playing Number Two in "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery,” among other roles. Keegan-Michael Key, born in Southfield and known for playing Hugo in "Tomorrowland,” among other roles. Ken Jeong, born in Detroit and known for playing Mr. Chow in "The Hangover,” among other roles. Justin Bartha, born in West Bloomfield and known for playing Riley Poole in "National Treasure,” among other roles.

See the rest of the list from Stacker here.