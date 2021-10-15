Here Are 10 Of The Most Famous Actors From Wisconsin
By Kelly Fisher
October 15, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Everyone has their favorite celebrities in the entertainment industry, but there’s an extra “claim to fame” when celebrities share your home state.
In fact, dozens of high-profile actors have called the Badger State “home,” and Stacker compiled a list of some of the most famous ones. The data journalism hub explains:
“Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Wisconsin from IMDb’s most popular list. For each actor, we included a movie poster image from a film he is known for (all movie poster images from OMDb)”
These are 10 of the most famous actors from Wisconsin:
- Bradley Whitford, born in Madison and known for playing Dean Armitage in "Get Out,” among other roles.
- Willem Dafoe, born in Appleton and known for playing Green Goblin / Norman Osborn in "Spider-Man,” among other roles.
- Mark Ruffalo, born in Kenosha and known for playing Mike Rezendes in "Spotlight,” among other roles.
- Gene Wilder, born in Milwaukee and known for playing Willy Wonka in "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” among other roles.
- Sam Page, born in Whitefish Bay and known for playing Greg Harris in "Mad Men,” among other roles.
- Michael Cole, born in Madison and known for playing Henry Bowers in "It,” among other roles.
- John Matuszak, born in Oak Creek and known for playing Sloth in "The Goonies,” among other roles.
- Peter Weller, born in Stevens Point and known for playing Murphy / RoboCop in "RoboCop,” among other roles.
- Orson Welles, born in Kenosha and known for playing Kane in "Citizen Kane,” among other roles.
- Tony Shalhoub, born in Green Bay and known for playing Adrian Monk / Frank DePalma in "Monk,” among other roles.
See the rest of the list from Stacker here.