Here's How Chloe Bailey Feels About Those Beyonce Comparisons
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 15, 2021
Since becoming a solo artist, Chloe Bailey has had her fair share critics and comparisons. But according to the young star, she's not fazed by it at all. The "Have Mercy" singer stopped by Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club on Friday and dished on everything from her self-confidence, to being compared to her mentor and music advisor, Beyonce. Chloe shared:
"[Beyonce and I] talk about any and everything, and I'm just so grateful to have her stamp of approval. She always gives me words of encouragement, you have no idea how much that means to me. So what she says is kinda like 'Ok, that's pretty dope'. Because she's been there, she's done that. And to know that the advice that she's given me is exactly from the exactly place that I've been, it's pretty cool and inspiring."
The songstress went on to dish about the words of encouragement she received from Queen Bey, adding:
"She said she's really proud of me. [The comparisons] is not something that we specifically talk about. But I just love her and I'm happy she sees this light inside of me and my sister as well. I'm grateful [to be compared to Beyonce]! That's the biggest compliment anyone could possibly give me."
Although she appreciates the comparisons to the 24-time Grammy winner, Chloe admits that she still has more work to do to "even get an ounce of where she is". The candid interview comes just days after the young star clapped back at haters who claimed she "does too much" following her performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
doing “too much” is my specialty 😋🥰— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) October 13, 2021
The 23-year old star, who had jaws dropping after her epic performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, also opened up about her dream collaborations with Kanye West and Frank Ocean, as well as her protective family and friends. No word on when Chloe's debut album is slated to drop, but she did reveal in a recent interview that the Parkwood Entertainment project is "90% done."
"I started working on this album in 2019, a month or two before the pandemic hit. I put a pause on it so my sister and I could promote Ungodly Hour, but in between I was in my bedroom creating at night."
Check out the full interview below to see what else the young star had to say.