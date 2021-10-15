Here's How Chloe Bailey Feels About Those Beyonce Comparisons

The songstress went on to dish about the words of encouragement she received from Queen Bey, adding:

"She said she's really proud of me. [The comparisons] is not something that we specifically talk about. But I just love her and I'm happy she sees this light inside of me and my sister as well. I'm grateful [to be compared to Beyonce]! That's the biggest compliment anyone could possibly give me."

Although she appreciates the comparisons to the 24-time Grammy winner, Chloe admits that she still has more work to do to "even get an ounce of where she is". The candid interview comes just days after the young star clapped back at haters who claimed she "does too much" following her performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.