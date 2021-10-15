Here's Where You Can Eat The Best Pasta Dish In Ohio

It’s hard to beat comfort foods, including heaping bowls of pasta.

There’s even a holiday dedicated to the delicious dish — National Pasta Day is slated for Sunday (October 17). Luckily, Eat This, Not That! pointed out the most popular pasta dish in every state earlier this year. It’s packed with “authentic Italian eateries” across the U.S., whipping up endless “pasta-bilities.” Here’s how the ultimate foodie hub compiled the list:

“This is a list of the most popular pasta dishes in every state, according to Yelp. We first identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of ‘pasta.’ Once the restaurant with the highest number of ratings was selected, we determined the most popular pasta dish by total volume of reviews and star ratings.”

So, where can you find the best pasta dish in Ohio? Eat This, Not That! points to Lola & Giuseppe’s Trattoria, located in Columbus. Here’s why it stood out:

“Ever tried deep-fried pasta? If the answer is no, make sure to put Lola & Giuseppe's at the top of your must-try restaurants. Customers can't stop raving about the famed pasta fritto, which features creamy spaghetti packed into a loaf, coated with bread crumbs, and fried till golden brown. The result? A piping hot guilty pleasure.”

Find the rest of the best pasta dishes here.