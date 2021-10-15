Following the release of Halloween Kills on Friday (October 15), Jamie Lee Curtis is already teasing the rebooted Halloween trilogy's big finale. Curtis returned to her breakout role of Laurie Strode in the 2018 film Halloween, which picks up 40 years after the original film and retcons all previous sequels. Now Halloween Kills continues this new story as Laurie faces off against serial killer Michael Myers once again.

“So there’s one more film to make and I know what it’s about, and it’s going to blow people’s minds open," the original final girl dished to NME about the upcoming finale. “It’s going to make people very angry and it’s going to be shocking because it asks a lot of questions. So that’s all I can tell you.”

Curtis also reflected on her decision to return to the Halloween franchise. “I signed up because [director] David Gordon Green wrote a really interesting script. The last thing I thought I’d do was another Halloween movie. I had other stuff I was doing, I was very happy," she shared.