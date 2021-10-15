Keith Sweat Makes A Comeback With 'Can't Nobody' Featuring Raheem DeVaughn
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 15, 2021
R&B fans, rejoice!
Keith Sweat is back with a brand new smash single entitled "Can't Nobody", featuring fellow soul crooner Raheem DeVaughn. In the smooth track, the 90's hit maker transports listeners to a simpler time, when music was simple, vibes were groovy and no one could compare to your lover. Sweat sang:
"Qualified to be my girl. The only one I want in this world. It don't get no better, no better, better than you, babe, yeah. Sweet as a candy bar, my baby. What is it, girl, that sets you apart from all the rest, my lady? Yeah baby"
Devaughn, a three-time Grammy nominee, blessed the record with his silky tone, chiming in:
"Let me tell you, girl. Talk is cheap, you're the sweet. Kind of girl that knock me right off of my feet."
It's been a while since 60-year old Sweat, known for his pivotal role in the New Jack Swing movement, has released new music. He shared in a statement:
"At This stage of my career, I make music that move me to say something. I am not interested in releasing music for the sake of statistics. I really became a fan of Raheem last year when we worked together and wanted to do a song with him. This is the result of that collaboration and I hope you enjoy it."
Devaughn, who sites Keith as one of his inspirations, also spoke about the duo's new record and what it was like working with the legend, sharing:
"I am truly honored to finally have a record with Keith Sweat. Keith has sold over 25 Million records and is the Godfather of R&B and I look at this collaboration as bridging the gap between generations of R&B crooners. I know for a fact that “Can’t Nobody” is a big hit record and is going to be major for the culture of Soul and R&B."
Catch Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown, Brian McKnight and more performing at the Columbia R&B Fest on October 23rd.
Check out the full lyric video above, and download "Cant Nobody", available now to stream.