Keith Sweat Makes A Comeback With 'Can't Nobody' Featuring Raheem DeVaughn

Devaughn, who sites Keith as one of his inspirations, also spoke about the duo's new record and what it was like working with the legend, sharing:

"I am truly honored to finally have a record with Keith Sweat. Keith has sold over 25 Million records and is the Godfather of R&B and I look at this collaboration as bridging the gap between generations of R&B crooners. I know for a fact that “Can’t Nobody” is a big hit record and is going to be major for the culture of Soul and R&B."

Catch Keith Sweat, Bobby Brown, Brian McKnight and more performing at the Columbia R&B Fest on October 23rd.