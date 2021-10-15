Lance Bass Welcomes Twins With Husband Michael Turchin Via Surrogate

Bass and Turchin, who happily announced they were expecting back in June, have been open about their journey to fatherhood. In March 2020, Bass shared they had unsuccessfully been undergoing in vitro fertilization with a surrogate. “Unfortunately, the last time did not work so we’ve reset and we’re about to go again,” he told Us Weekly. “Hopefully in the next couple of months, we’ll have some good news. But again, it’s gonna take a while to see if anything sticks.”

At the time, this was their ninth round of in vitro fertilization. “You work so hard for this, you get pregnant and weeks later, it doesn’t stick," he candidly shared with the outlet. "We have tons of friends that are doing IVF, and it was definitely consoling to know that they all went through the same thing we went through. You feel like you’re a part of this family. It just makes you feel a little more normal.”

Congratulations to the happy family!