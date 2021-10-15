One Of 'The Most Haunted Places' In The U.S. Is In Colorado

It's the middle of October, and the scariest time of the season is coming up. That means haunted houses and attractions to get in the Halloween mood, but nothing can beat the real thing.

Conde Nast Traveler went coast to coast to find the most creepy places in the country. Nearly three dozen chilling locations made the list, including mansions, abandoned asylums, and even a city zoo. If you don't like ghosts, the fascinating history of these places will rope you in.

One haunting location in Colorado was also featured: The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park!

Many guests have recounted stories of paranormal occurrences in this decades-old hotel. More attention came to this location thanks to one of the most iconic horror stories of the 20th century.