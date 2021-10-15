Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Gets Married For The Fifth Time: See The Photos

Pink Floyd’s co-founder Roger Waters has found love once again.

Over on Instagram, Waters announced that he has married for the fifth time, finding love at 78 with Kamilah Chavis, his 43-year-old former driver. The two have been dating for five years. He shared a number of photos of the pair’s wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion, with a caption that read: "I'm so happy, finally a keeper."

Back in 2018, he spoke to Argentine media outlet Infobae about how the two met. “I actually met her at one of my concerts a couple of years ago. She worked in transportation. She was driving the car that was taking me,” he recalled. “I was in one place for two weeks and there were many transfers between the hotel and the venue. My security sat in the front with her and they talked, while I stayed in the back. I don’t know, something about her attracted me …”

Prior to Chavis, Waters was married to Judy Trim from 1968 to 1975, Carolyne Christie from 1976 to 1992, actress Priscilla Phillips from 1993 to 2001, filmmaker Laurie Durning in 2012 and filed for divorce from Durning in 2015.