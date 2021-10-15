Prince William Reveals The 'Burden' He Doesn't Want To Pass On To His Kids

Being born into the Royal Family comes with certain pressures. Though you might expect Prince William to be concerned about passing his royal duties onto his children, he is more concerned about his three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, inheriting a different kind of burden.

"George at school recently has been doing litter picking, and I didn't realize but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused," the Duke of Cambridge told BBC. "[He was] a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day, they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up was back again."

"He was trying to understand how and where it all came from," the future king continued. "He couldn't understand, he's like, 'Well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?'"

Seeing his children learn more about the environment, as well as the ways people can harm it, inspires William to do his part in combatting climate change. "Charlotte is just a bit young, she's still not quite sure and actually Louis just enjoys playing outside the whole time — he lives outside," he explained. "But I think it is slowly dawning on them that these things matter but when you are that young, you just want to have fun and enjoy it."

"I feel bad," William added, "because I don't want to give them the burden of that worry."