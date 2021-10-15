Prince William Reveals The 'Burden' He Doesn't Want To Pass On To His Kids
By Emily Lee
October 15, 2021
Being born into the Royal Family comes with certain pressures. Though you might expect Prince William to be concerned about passing his royal duties onto his children, he is more concerned about his three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, inheriting a different kind of burden.
"George at school recently has been doing litter picking, and I didn't realize but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused," the Duke of Cambridge told BBC. "[He was] a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day, they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up was back again."
"He was trying to understand how and where it all came from," the future king continued. "He couldn't understand, he's like, 'Well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?'"
Seeing his children learn more about the environment, as well as the ways people can harm it, inspires William to do his part in combatting climate change. "Charlotte is just a bit young, she's still not quite sure and actually Louis just enjoys playing outside the whole time — he lives outside," he explained. "But I think it is slowly dawning on them that these things matter but when you are that young, you just want to have fun and enjoy it."
"I feel bad," William added, "because I don't want to give them the burden of that worry."
William learned about the importance of environmental conservation from his father, Prince Charles, and hopes his own kids won't have to continue the fight. "It shouldn't be that there's a third-generation now coming along having to ramp it up even more," he said. "And you know, for me, it would be an absolute disaster if George is sat here talking in like 30 years' time, whatever, still saying the same thing — because by then we will be too late."
William is careful to teach George, Charlotte, and Louis important ways they can protect the environment in their everyday lives. The royal tots know "not to overuse water, being careful with our resources, turning off light switches, things like that, which was instilled in me growing up."
"I want the things that I've enjoyed — the outdoor life, nature, the environment — I want that to be there for my children, and not just my children but everyone else's children," William emphasized. "If we're not careful we're robbing from our children's future through what we do now. And I think that's not fair."