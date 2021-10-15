Reba McEntire Says She & Partner Rex Linn Are 'Pretty Much Inseparable'

Is Reba McEntire in love?

On Thursday (October 14), the country titan, 66, appeared on Today and shared details about her relationship with actor Rex Linn, 64, who she started dating after her mother, Jacqueline, fell ill during the pandemic.

"Rex and I have known each other since '91 when we were in The Gambler movie together with Kenny Rogers and then have known each other, kept in contact," she explained during the interview. "And then in 2020 when mama got sick, he called me. We'd gotten to see each other before because we're both on Young Sheldon. So starting in March of 2020, we just kept talking and visiting and finally got together, see each other in June. And we've been pretty much inseparable ever since."

While they started dating seriously during the pandemic, they went on their first date to watch Tom Hanks' movie, News of the World, in January.

McEntire, who split from her ex-husband and former manager Narvel Blackstock in 2015, previously opened up about their relationship, emphasizing her easy-going nature with Linn. "It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what's going on," she said in her podcast, Living & Learning, in October 2020. "Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he's very into my music. I'm very into his career. It's just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart and is interested in me, too.”