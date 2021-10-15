This Atlanta Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta Dish In Georgia

It’s hard to beat comfort foods, including heaping bowls of pasta.

There’s even a holiday dedicated to the delicious dish — National Pasta Day is slated for Sunday (October 17). Luckily, Eat This, Not That! pointed out the most popular pasta dish in every state earlier this year. It’s packed with “authentic Italian eateries” across the U.S., whipping up endless “pasta-bilities.” Here’s how the ultimate foodie hub compiled the list:

“This is a list of the most popular pasta dishes in every state, according to Yelp. We first identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of ‘pasta.’ Once the restaurant with the highest number of ratings was selected, we determined the most popular pasta dish by total volume of reviews and star ratings.”

So, where can you find the best pasta dish in Georgia? Eat This, Not That! points to Pasta da Pulcinella, located in Atlanta. Here’s why it stood out:

“If you're looking for an elevated Italian experience, look no further than Pasta da Pulcinella located in the heart of Midtown. Try the chef's signature dish—tortelli di mele. This delectable entree features ravioli filled with Granny Smith apples, sausage, and Parmigiano topped with brown butter and sage. Is your mouth watering yet?”

