This Omaha Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta Dish In Nebraska

By Kelly Fisher

October 15, 2021

spaghetti and meatballs
Photo: Getty Images

It’s hard to beat comfort foods, including heaping bowls of pasta.

There’s even a holiday dedicated to the delicious dish — National Pasta Day is slated for Sunday (October 17). Luckily, Eat This, Not That! pointed out the most popular pasta dish in every state earlier this year. It’s packed with “authentic Italian eateries” across the U.S., whipping up endless “pasta-bilities.” Here’s how the ultimate foodie hub compiled the list:

“This is a list of the most popular pasta dishes in every state, according to Yelp. We first identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of ‘pasta.’ Once the restaurant with the highest number of ratings was selected, we determined the most popular pasta dish by total volume of reviews and star ratings.”

So, where can you find the best pasta dish in Nebraska? Eat This, Not That! points to Avoli Osteria, located in Omaha. Here’s why it stood out:

“If you're looking for a classic Italian plate to satisfy your pasta craving, look no further than the 'to die for' bolognese bianco at Avoli Osteria. A meat lover's dream dish, this entree features a combination of pork and veal, topped with crushed hazelnut and freshly grated pecorino romano. Delizioso!”

Find the rest of the best pasta dishes here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.