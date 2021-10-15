This Omaha Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta Dish In Nebraska

It’s hard to beat comfort foods, including heaping bowls of pasta.

There’s even a holiday dedicated to the delicious dish — National Pasta Day is slated for Sunday (October 17). Luckily, Eat This, Not That! pointed out the most popular pasta dish in every state earlier this year. It’s packed with “authentic Italian eateries” across the U.S., whipping up endless “pasta-bilities.” Here’s how the ultimate foodie hub compiled the list:

“This is a list of the most popular pasta dishes in every state, according to Yelp. We first identified businesses in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews with mentions of ‘pasta.’ Once the restaurant with the highest number of ratings was selected, we determined the most popular pasta dish by total volume of reviews and star ratings.”

So, where can you find the best pasta dish in Nebraska? Eat This, Not That! points to Avoli Osteria, located in Omaha. Here’s why it stood out:

“If you're looking for a classic Italian plate to satisfy your pasta craving, look no further than the 'to die for' bolognese bianco at Avoli Osteria. A meat lover's dream dish, this entree features a combination of pork and veal, topped with crushed hazelnut and freshly grated pecorino romano. Delizioso!”

