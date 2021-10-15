This Oregon City Is Among The Most Neighborly Places In The Country

After spending over a year in lockdowns, Americans are looking to connect with each other again. Whether it's revisiting old relationships or establishing new ones, a sense of community is more valuable than ever.

Every state and city has its own ways of making people feel safe and welcome, but some go above and beyond, according to a recent study by OfferUp. Analysts looked at data and ratings from their millions of users to determine the most neighborly states and cities in the United States.

But what makes a city neighborly? Researchers say communicativeness, friendliness, generosity, honesty, punctuality, and reliability.

One Oregon city made it into the Top 10: Portland!

Coming in the No. 10 spot, residents of the Rose City showed themselves to be compassionate and willing to help each other during an unprecedented time. What makes this even more interesting is that Oregon was also among the Top 10 most neighborly states.

Here were the Top 10 U.S. cities:

Seattle-Tacoma, Washington San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, California Los Angeles, California Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Florida Baltimore, Maryland Chicago, Illinois Denver, Colorado New York, New York Birmingham (Anniston and Tuscaloosa), Alabama Portland, Oregon

"We encourage you to practice the six tenets of neighborliness, no matter where your city or state ranks," writers say. Click here to check out the full study.