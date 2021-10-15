Where You Can Find The Best Pizza In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
October 15, 2021
Pizza has a special place in the hearts of Americans. So much so that 1 in 8 people eat pizza on a typical day, according to Much Needed.
They're the perfect thing for parties or if you don't feel like cooking one night. Not only that but pizza became even more popular and convenient when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.
"Pizza turned out to be the one thing that nearly everyone wanted and could afford," Food & Wine Magazine says. "Pizza pop-ups, powered by famous chefs and first-time dabblers alike, are suddenly everywhere... Pizza... has this unique way of rekindling the lifespark. And we couldn't get enough of it."
Food & Wine also tracked down the best pizza joints in each state. Here's the best place to get a slice in Colorado:
Here's what writers had to say about this pizza joint:
"Every American neighborhood, for starters, deserves a spot like Pizzeria Lui, where a local baker works the wood-fired Acunto oven, turning out Neapolitan-meets-Mountain State pies from a converted liquor store in an unglamorous part of town. With bench seating and a casual atmosphere, it's the kind of pizza place you bring the kids, when the kids are ready to learn about great pizza. Ask for some of the house hot sauce, which goes great on everything."
You can find Pizzeria Lui at 5380 W Mississippi Ave in Lakewood.
Click here to check out the full list.