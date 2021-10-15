Woman Armed With Baseball Bat Bites Police Officer Near U.S. Capitol

A woman was arrested near the U.S. Capitol after she attacked officers with a baseball bat. The woman, identified as 25-year-old Olivia Romano, walked up to the officers stationed near the West Front of the U.S Capitol Building and started swinging at them.

"Fox is told a woman came to the West Front of the Capitol this morning with a baseball bat and attempted to assault Capitol Police officers. Fox is told the woman "assumed a batting stance" with the bat and tried to hit officers," Fox News reporter Chad Pergram tweeted.

As officers attempted to subdue Romera and take the bat away from her, she bit one of them during the scuffle. They eventually detained her as she screamed that she was being "arrested illegally."

Romano is facing charges of assaulting a Capitol Police officer. Officials have not said what caused the woman to attack the officers or if they sustained any injuries.

A photo posted to a Twitter account that appears to belong to Romano shows her sitting on a train holding a baseball bat.

"Today's the day. Headed to #WashingtonDC to protect our Indigenious Water Protectors & allies being illegally arrested by @POTUS @JoeBiden Secret Service for peacefully protesting. This shit cannot stand. We The People are taking back our power. #GeneralStrike #RevolutionNow ✊💜," the tweet said.