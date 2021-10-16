2021 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina: All The Jaw-Dropping Moments

Luis Fonsi

The crowd went wild when Luis Fonsi took the stage. He kicked things off with 'Perfecta' before moving onto tracks like 'Besame' and 'Echame La Culpa.' Amid his performance, Fonsi took the time to shout out a few Latin American countries, including Cuba, Panama, and Puerto Rico. He closed out his set with 'Despacito.' As the song was starting, Fonsi noticed a woman in the crowd trying to approach the stage. He requested security let her pass. "Let her by please," he said, crouching near the edge of the stage. "The girl with the flag." The woman was then able to hand Fonsi the Puerto Rican flag, which he wore around his neck for the rest of the performance.

Fonsi was then awarded this year's iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award Presented by Ally. He was recognized for exemplifying his big heart through selfless work enhancing the lives, heritage, and future of the Latin community. In addition to making music, he also serves as an ambassador to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The 'Besame' singer was heavily involved in recovery efforts after Hurricanes Irma and Maria impacted much of Puerto Rico and Mexico, as well, which inspired him to create his 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation, the Luis Fonsi Foundation.