Jamie Foxx is an award-winning musician, legendary actor and accomplished comedian, but before anything else, he is a father. To be specific, he is a "Girl Dad." During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, he opened up about a moment in which he used his celebrity connections and friendships to be just like everyone else's Dad.

Midway through the interview, Fallon asks Foxx about an instance in which he used Snoop Dogg to warn her daughter's boyfriend. As the Ray actor explained, he was hanging out with Snoop Dogg at his home when her daughter's boyfriend came over to take her out for a date. Before the couple left the house, Foxx asked his friend to speak to his daughter's boyfriend. While Snoop Dogg and Jamie Foxx didn't recreate the infamous "Reggie" scene from Bad Boys II, they did remind the young man that Foxx's daughter had people in her life who loved her.

"What happened was my daughter, who didn’t know that I had already run a background check on her boyfriend, he comes to the crib and Snoop happens to be there. I said, ‘Snoop there he is right there. Shake him up,’” Foxx told Fallon.

“Snoop walked over to my daughter’s boyfriend and just said, ‘Hey what’s up? What’s up cuz. Hey, look here you know. We [are] her uncles, you know what I’m saying? So act accordingly homie.’”