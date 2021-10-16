Miley Cyrus Will Be Going To The Disco On Her Next Album
By Ariel King
October 16, 2021
Miley Cyrus is teasing a new era, and if her website MileyWorld gives any indication, it will be diving into a more disco-esque atmosphere. Disco has been having a revival over the past few years, with Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia throwing listeners into tracks that provide a modern spin on the dancefloor heydays of the 1970s.
While only an image that highlights Cyrus' upcoming disco aesthetic is showcased on the website, with the singer taking to Twitter to encourage fans to sign up for her mailing list in order to be the first ones to hear about what she's been working on. She additionally updated her profile photo and header on Twitter, teasing more of her disco aesthetic.
YOU’RE INVITED TO THE ULTIMATE MILEY PARTY AT https://t.co/hGGTgxOVIf MAKE SURE YOU’RE ON MY MAILING LIST! EXCLUSIVE SURPRISE FOR MiFANSONLY COMING SOON!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qhLoi6WBST— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 14, 2021
Cyrus' ninth record will be her first on Columbia Records, and according to Billboard, the label has reported that she's been working hard on her next release. Cyrus made the switch to Columbia Records last March, and so far has only one release with the label, a remix of The Kid LAROI's "Without You."
Since releasing Plastic Hearts, Cyrus' eighth album that delved into rock territory and reached the top of the rock charts, the singer has been busy with touring. Fans had long been waiting for a rock record from Cyrus, who's raspy vocals fit perfectly into the genre. Released during the pandemic, it wasn't until this summer that Cyrus could really begin to tour Plastic Hearts, and her setlist were filled with many early-era Cyrus classics, including 2007's "See You Again" from her debut album, Meet Miley Cyrus.
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Cyrus has been open about having anxiety on stage. Speaking during her set at SummerFest last month, the singer revealed she nearly had a panic attack in the middle of her set and had needed to step off of the stage for a moment. She returned to address the crowed, telling them that "being on stage felt like being at home. And it doesn't anymore because of how much time I spent at home, locked away, and this is very confusing. So for myself and, just like each one of you, being a part of a pandemic was troubling and terrifying, and coming out of it is also slightly terrifying. So I just wanted to be honest with how I'm feeling because I think by being honest about that, it makes me less afraid."