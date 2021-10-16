Miley Cyrus Will Be Going To The Disco On Her Next Album

Cyrus' ninth record will be her first on Columbia Records, and according to Billboard, the label has reported that she's been working hard on her next release. Cyrus made the switch to Columbia Records last March, and so far has only one release with the label, a remix of The Kid LAROI's "Without You."

Since releasing Plastic Hearts, Cyrus' eighth album that delved into rock territory and reached the top of the rock charts, the singer has been busy with touring. Fans had long been waiting for a rock record from Cyrus, who's raspy vocals fit perfectly into the genre. Released during the pandemic, it wasn't until this summer that Cyrus could really begin to tour Plastic Hearts, and her setlist were filled with many early-era Cyrus classics, including 2007's "See You Again" from her debut album, Meet Miley Cyrus.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Cyrus has been open about having anxiety on stage. Speaking during her set at SummerFest last month, the singer revealed she nearly had a panic attack in the middle of her set and had needed to step off of the stage for a moment. She returned to address the crowed, telling them that "being on stage felt like being at home. And it doesn't anymore because of how much time I spent at home, locked away, and this is very confusing. So for myself and, just like each one of you, being a part of a pandemic was troubling and terrifying, and coming out of it is also slightly terrifying. So I just wanted to be honest with how I'm feeling because I think by being honest about that, it makes me less afraid."