Vince Neil Rushed To Hospital After Falling Offstage At Tennessee Concert

Vince Neil was reportedly sent to the hospital after falling off the stage during a performance at the Monster on the Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee on Friday (October 15). Neil had already been a few songs into his set with his band when he slipped through a small gap between the spear and the stage, according to TMZ.

Neil was quickly helped out, and was seen limping as he walked away. His crew thought he might have broken some ribs due to the fall, with his bass player, Dana Strum, addressing the crowd to say, "The truth is Vince fell and broke some ribs when he fell. He can't breathe and he's gonna get dealt with medically. He was so excited to be here. He lives in Tennessee. But he was willing to stick it out and tough it out when the people back here were telling him 'Don't do it.' Let's have one good round of applause, please, for this guy."

Neil and his team have not yet announced what the results were after he was taken to the hospital, but according to TMZ, he is currently alert and should be alright.

The former Mötley Crüe member was performing the band's song "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" when he slipped through the gap. In a video of the accident, Vince had been encouraging the crowd to clap when he took a step forward and lost his footing, disappearing from the stage as he slipped down.

Neil's band continued with the show following his fall, with guitarist Jeff Blando taking over lead vocals for the rest of the performance.

Last month, it was reported that Neil had been working to get back in shape so he could join Mötley Crüe on their upcoming reunion tour. The singer had lost his voice a few songs in during a show at the Boone Iowa River Valley Festival, and was trying an "electromagnetic" treatment to help his voice. Prior to his fall at his most recent show in Pigeon Forge, Neil had reportedly been doing well.