Jay-Z And Beyoncé Are Selling New Orleans Mansion That Caught On Fire

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are looking for a buyer for their New Orleans mansion.

According to TMZ, music's power couple listed the 13,292-square foot home for a cool $4,450,000. The property, a renovated Presbyterian church located in the Crescent City's historic Garden District, caught fire back in July. The flames lasted for over two hours, and was investigated as arson.

The church-turned-mansion was built in 1925 and features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and has housed corporate execs, and been the site of special events, the outlet reported. The couple acquired the home in 2015.

The building is divided into three apartments which are all listed at approximately 1,000-square-feet each.

The listing also reportedly includes details from a Grammy winner on the acoustics the three-story property offers.

"I did my best writing ever, while watching the sunset from the rooftop garden!" the listing says, though it doesn't specify which Grammy winner said it, according to TMZ. The 26-foot ceilings the mansion features is probably proof of the great acoustics.