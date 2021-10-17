Jimmie Allen And Wife Alexis Welcome Baby Girl

Country singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen and his wife Alexis welcomed a new baby girl over the weekend.

"Baby Zara is Here. Alexis and Zara are both doing great," the Dancing With The Stars contestant wrote Saturday (October 16) in his official Facebook group.

Zara James Allen is the couple's second child together, joining their one-year-old daughter Naomi and Alexis' seven-year-old son, Aadyn from a prior relationship.

The "Make Me Want To" singer was scheduled to perform at the Forest City Pavilion in North Carolina on Saturday (October 16) but rescheduled hours before he was due on stage, citing a family emergency.

The couple first announced they were expecting a new addition to the family back in June, with the singer sharing a throwback compilation of iconic scenes from Home Alone, Diff'rent Strokes, The Sandlot, Knocked Up and more.

"Well..." he captioned the Instagram post at the time, tagging his wife.