Mick Jagger Responds To Paul McCartney's Rolling Stones Comments
By Katrina Nattress
October 17, 2021
it didn't take long for Mick Jagger to respond to Paul McCartney recently calling The Rolling Stones "a blues cover band."
During a show in Los Angeles, the Stones frontman made a cheeky comment while pointing out all the famous faces in the crowd.
“There’s so many celebrities here tonight,” Jagger remarked during the set. “Megan Fox is here, she’s lovely. Leonardo DiCaprio. Lady Gaga. Kirk Douglas. Paul McCartney is here, he’s going to help us – he’s going to join us in a blues cover later.”
Someone in the crowd caught it all on video, which you can watch below.
"Paul McCartney is here; he’s going to help us — he’s going to join us in a blues cover.” Mick Jagger responded to Paul McCartney's Rolling Stones jab during an L.A. concert last night 👀 https://t.co/RJbZ8DatK1 pic.twitter.com/x3HiJ8qhR3— Variety (@Variety) October 15, 2021
Macca made the controversial statement during and interview with The New Yorker. When discussing the ways The Beatles seemed to redefine themselves on every album and remarking on their inventiveness, the writer noted that though he waved "away such high-flown talk," McCartney wasn't "above suggesting that the Beatles worked from a broader range of musical languages than their peers—not least the Rolling Stones."
“I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are,” he confessed. “I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs.”
His words clearly didn't faze Jagger!