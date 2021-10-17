it didn't take long for Mick Jagger to respond to Paul McCartney recently calling The Rolling Stones "a blues cover band."

During a show in Los Angeles, the Stones frontman made a cheeky comment while pointing out all the famous faces in the crowd.

“There’s so many celebrities here tonight,” Jagger remarked during the set. “Megan Fox is here, she’s lovely. Leonardo DiCaprio. Lady Gaga. Kirk Douglas. Paul McCartney is here, he’s going to help us – he’s going to join us in a blues cover later.”

Someone in the crowd caught it all on video, which you can watch below.