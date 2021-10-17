Simon Gallup Says He's Still In The Cure Months After Announcing Departure

Gallup originally announced he had left the band in August. "With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure!" he wrote in the since-deleted Facebook post. "Good luck to them all."

When asked if his decision was made due to health reasons, he said he "just got fed up of betrayal."

Gallup has been an integral part of The Cure for for more than 40 years, but it's been a bumpy ride. He initially joined the band in 1979, and then left in 1982 during thePornography tour for two years. He rejoined in 1984 and took another brief hiatus in 1992 after being hospitalized with pleurisy, which makes him the second-longest-standing member of the band behind Robert Smith.

The Cure is currently working on a new album, which Smith has said will be their last.