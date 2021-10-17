Simon Gallup Says He's Still In The Cure Months After Announcing Departure

By Katrina Nattress

October 17, 2021

Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2009 - Day 3
Photo: Getty Images North America

Months after announcing his departure from The Cure, Simon Gallup is now saying he's still in the band.

The bassist didn't make an official statement about his decision; however, when a fan commented on a Facebook photo posted by his new band Alice Blue Gown, asking, “Is Simon still a member of The Cure?” Gallup replied “Yes I am” from his personal account.

Check out a screenshot of the interact below.

Gallup originally announced he had left the band in August. "With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure!" he wrote in the since-deleted Facebook post. "Good luck to them all."

When asked if his decision was made due to health reasons, he said he "just got fed up of betrayal."

Gallup has been an integral part of The Cure for for more than 40 years, but it's been a bumpy ride. He initially joined the band in 1979, and then left in 1982 during thePornography tour for two years. He rejoined in 1984 and took another brief hiatus in 1992 after being hospitalized with pleurisy, which makes him the second-longest-standing member of the band behind Robert Smith.

The Cure is currently working on a new album, which Smith has said will be their last.

The Cure
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.