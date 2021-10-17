WATCH: Heart-Stopping Video Shows Amtrak Train Colliding With Semi-Truck

A bystander captured a heart-stopping video showing the moment an Amtrak train slammed into a semi-truck that got stuck on the tracks. A semi-truck hauling cars was trying to drive over the tracks at a raised crossing in Thackerville, which is near the Oklahoma-Texas border, when it got stuck.

"The tracks are built up a little bit higher" at that crossing, Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham told ABC News. "He had a lot of cars on the trailer. When he tried to cross over the tracks, the trailer high-centered on the tracks, causing him to be stuck and not able to move his tractor-trailer rig any further off the track."

The bystander called 911 when he saw the truck was stuck. Authorities tried to contact Amtrak to alert the train that a truck was blocking the tracks. Unfortunately, they could not get a hold of the train operator in time, and moments later, Amtrak Train 822 came barreling through the train crossing and slammed into the truck. There were 110 passengers on the train.

"I told the kids just hang on, and we hit, immediately the train started to rumble and shake," "I told the kids just hang on, and we hit, immediately the train started to rumble and shake," passenger Joie Wall told KWTV. "We were absolutely terrified."

The driver and his dog were not injured in the crash. Officials said that four people on the train were injured and taken to the hospital. They have since been released.